Why Fans Think Lorde Will Release A New Album Soon

Lorde has been up to a lot since first finding fame. For instance, the singer left social media behind, opened up about being body-shamed, and even distanced herself from Taylor Swift. On top of that, she apparently can't stand her song "Royals" anymore. Luckily for her, she may have new music on the horizon — if the buzz around the music industry star is to be believed, that is.

For those who need a little refresher, Lorde has established herself as a force to be reckoned with thanks to hit songs like "Perfect Places," "Green Light," and "Yellow Flicker Beat" while thrilling fans with her albums, 2013's "Pure Heroine" and 2017's "Melodrama." Thanks to her songwriting skills and on-point delivery, she has also earned two Grammy Awards: one for Best Pop Solo Performance and one for Song of the Year (both for "Royals"). However, following her super-popular 2017 release, the singer stepped back from the spotlight for a time, leaving her fans craving more tunes.

But now, there are a few very good reasons why Lorde's fans think that she's going to release new music soon. And we have to agree that the evidence seems to point towards not only a new single, but a new album from this star.