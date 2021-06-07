Meghan McCain Has Some Strong Words For Trump's Latest Appearance

Oh my goodness, it sounds like Meghan McCain and Joy Behar almost agreed on something. It's easy to miss, because they didn't phrase their statements as if they agreed, but they both used similar words in describing former President Donald Trump's appearance at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention this past weekend.

While everything Trump says sets Twitter ablaze, people were much more focused on how he looked, rather than anything he said or did during his speech on June 5. Dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt, and his trademark too-long red necktie, Trump caused a stir. Everyone commented on how odd he looked: wrinkled, unkempt, and just plain weird, with questions abound about the strange fit of his pants.

He "gave that speech today wearing his pants on backwards," one Twitter user said. Others asked, if they weren't on backwards, what happened to the fly? "My theory: I don't think the no-fly zone is a case of Trump putting his pants on backwards," another tweeted. "I think he wears modified suit pants with an elastic waist band and no fly to fit over an adult diaper. They're just like pants you put on a toddler who's not potty trained." Even the hashtag #DiaperDon was trending.

