Jill Duggar's Instagram About Leftover Breast Milk Is Causing A Stir

Jill Duggar has taken food waste to another level by not only freezing her leftover breast milk, but also giving it to a special member of the family. As a "19 Kids and Counting" alum, it's understandable the reality show star doesn't want any food or ... beverages for that matter, to go to waste.

Jill shared on Instagram that she was emptying the contents of her freezer when she found a bottle of breast milk that had been stored "for a couple of years now." She wrote, "I've had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old and Sam is almost 4 now!)." Jill shares both Samuel (3) and Israel (6) with her husband of seven years, Derick Dillard.

The former TLC personality acknowledged that while the breast milk was "probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now," it seemed edible enough for her youngest son to enjoy. "Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn't look or smell bad when I thawed it out so I let him try it. As expected, he didn't like it after trying a couple sips," Jill explained.

But the mom-of-two and one-of-19 didn't decide to pour the remainder down the drain just yet — instead she fed it to her other baby ... her fur baby, Fena, that is.