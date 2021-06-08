Here's How The Weeknd Made History At The Juno Awards

As most already know, The Weeknd has been killing it recently. His 2020 album, "After Hours," not only became his fourth chart-topper on the US Billboard 200, but he also became the second artist to achieve three No. 1 singles — "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," and "Save Your Tears" — in three separate calendar years, an impressive record Janet Jackson held for three decades, per The Official Charts.

Despite the huge commercial success, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — found himself completely snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards. With that being said, he still racked up the trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. As previously reported by Billboard, "Blinding Lights" won him Song of the Year and Bop of the Year. For the first time, The Weeknd took Male Artist of the Year, becoming the third Canadian artist to win in that category after rapper Drake and singer Justin Bieber.

Unsurprisingly, The Weeknd was up for a number of awards at this year's Juno Awards and made history. Keep reading to find out more.