Here's How The Weeknd Made History At The Juno Awards
As most already know, The Weeknd has been killing it recently. His 2020 album, "After Hours," not only became his fourth chart-topper on the US Billboard 200, but he also became the second artist to achieve three No. 1 singles — "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," and "Save Your Tears" — in three separate calendar years, an impressive record Janet Jackson held for three decades, per The Official Charts.
Despite the huge commercial success, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — found himself completely snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards. With that being said, he still racked up the trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. As previously reported by Billboard, "Blinding Lights" won him Song of the Year and Bop of the Year. For the first time, The Weeknd took Male Artist of the Year, becoming the third Canadian artist to win in that category after rapper Drake and singer Justin Bieber.
Unsurprisingly, The Weeknd was up for a number of awards at this year's Juno Awards and made history. Keep reading to find out more.
The Weeknd became the first artist to take home the five top categories twice
According to Music News, The Weeknd won five trophies at the 2021 Juno Awards. The outlet reports that the "Can't Feel My Face" hitmaker made history as the first act to win all the awards in the five top categories twice.
The Weeknd took home Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, which he shared with his collaborators Belly and Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville, Single of the Year for his chart-topping smash "Blinding Lights," and Album of the Year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year for "After Hours." The first time The Weeknd won in all the five top categories was in 2016, during his "Beauty Behind The Madness" era, per Music News.
On June 4, the star won three awards during the first night of the virtual event. On June 6, it was announced he had won two more awards during the main ceremony, which also took place digitally. With that being said, The Weeknd did not appear to accept any of his wins. Either way, congrats, Abel!