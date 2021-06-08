The Real Reason Jay-Z Is Always Touching Beyonce's Leg

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are easily anyone's couple goals. The two superstars have been together for decades, and share three children — Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi — along with a combined net worth of over $1 billion. Despite their obviously busy schedules, Jay and Beyoncé seem to constantly make time for date night, which often involves court-side seats at various basketball games.

Recently, the power couple was spotted at the NBA playoffs game on June 5, as the Brooklyn Nets played against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center. For the occasion, Beyoncé wore an eye-catching black leather dress, paired with an oversized embellished shirt and Christian Louboutin heels. Still, what really caught the fans' attention was Jay-Z touching her leg throughout the game. This isn't anything new, though.

In fact, Jay-Z can be seen touching Beyoncé's leg in various pictures, dating back to the 2000s... to the point where the Beyhive has affectionately named it the "Jayoncé leg rub." However, as reported by E! News, some people have recently speculated that Beyoncé may be suffering from social anxiety, and that Jay always rubs her leg to calm her down.

Is that the real reason Jay-Z always rubs Beyoncé's leg in public? Not really, according to the singer's own mother, Tina Lawson.