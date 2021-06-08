Who Crashed Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Season?

The newest "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston came out guns blazing to protect the contestants who would appear on the 17th season of the hit ABC series. In an Instagram post, she spoke about the group of men and gushed, "You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I'll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart."

The 30-year-old also issued a stern warning to fans. "That all being said, I am protective of them," she continued. "I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this." Since she had already been on this journey herself, it seemed as if she would like to spare them any unnecessary chirps. She also added, "You'll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can't wait for you to meet them!"

Followers saw the new group of 30 contestants for the first time on June 7, when the premiere episode aired. Entertainment Weekly reported that Katie then thinned out the men so that only 23 are left standing after the first rose ceremony. However, news just broke that another contestant will join the men who are vying for Katie's heart, and "Bachelorette" fans will definitely recognize his face.