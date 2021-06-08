Who Crashed Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Season?
The newest "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston came out guns blazing to protect the contestants who would appear on the 17th season of the hit ABC series. In an Instagram post, she spoke about the group of men and gushed, "You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I'll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart."
The 30-year-old also issued a stern warning to fans. "That all being said, I am protective of them," she continued. "I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this." Since she had already been on this journey herself, it seemed as if she would like to spare them any unnecessary chirps. She also added, "You'll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can't wait for you to meet them!"
Followers saw the new group of 30 contestants for the first time on June 7, when the premiere episode aired. Entertainment Weekly reported that Katie then thinned out the men so that only 23 are left standing after the first rose ceremony. However, news just broke that another contestant will join the men who are vying for Katie's heart, and "Bachelorette" fans will definitely recognize his face.
'Bachelorette' fan favorite joins the cast
A familiar face to "Bachelorette" fans will pop up later in the season. According to People, Blake Moynes will join the "Bachelorette" cast and surprise everybody who would have already settled in on the show. Some may remember the hunk from Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's season of the series. A preview shows Blake arriving on the scene at night. He holds up a boombox and yells, "Katie!" The jean-clad bachelorette steps out onto the balcony and says, "Oh my god!" while holding her hands to her mouth. In a confessional, Blake comes clean and says, "I'm a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up."
Of course, the other guys aren't pleased with the turn of events. "You came in, cut in line," one contestant says, while another blasts, "You need to get the eff out of my way!" while slamming his fist against the palm of his hand. If the clip is any indication, the guys may have every reason to be mad, as we see Katie and Blake kissing near a fire totem later in the season. One thing is for sure, "Bachelorette" never fails to bring on the drama!