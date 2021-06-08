Tayshia Adams Reveals The Truth About The Bachelorette's Box Boy, James

Although many of the entrances on Katie Thurston's "The Bachelorette" season premiere were fairly straightforward, there were a few men that definitely had fans buzzing. "Cat Man" (actual name Connor Brennan) seemed to shock viewers with his cat suit outfit complete with furry paws, but he quickly became a fan favorite. "RV Man" Jeff Caravello gave off the wrong vibes to fans from the get-go. Then, of course, there was "Box Boy" (real name James Bonsall), who showed up to meet Katie trapped inside a giant gift box, and wasn't revealed for what seemed like hours into the night.

Fans were immediately taken back by the mysterious man, and wondered how he survived in the box all night long. Luckily, "Bachelorette" co-host Tayshia Adams gave the inside scoop on what went down with James behind the scenes. "They were feeding him drinks through like a little hole [in the box] and they were feeding him like little hors d'oeuvres and stuff like that and he was in it all night," she revealed on her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast on June 8. "Like even we were confused, like is he gonna come out?" she continued. "Like what's happening here? How is she gonna give him a rose? Like he sat in that thing all night long."

Luckily for James, once Katie let him out of the box, they hit it off pretty well. Plus, his good looks made his competition a bit nervous. Keep scrolling to learn more about "Box Boy's" debut.

More to come...