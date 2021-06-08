Salma Hayek Admits She's Having Trouble Losing Weight

There's no denying the fact that Salma Hayek is "off the charts sexy," as Us Weekly wrote in January. Indeed, along with being an accomplished actor and successful producer, she's also remarkably beautiful. Beyond that, she's someone who's willing to put her shape out there in more ways than one.

"I was always borderline chubby, because I like my food and, frankly, I like my wine. I have to say, I'm pushing 50 but I feel great," she previously told The Edit (via Harper's Bazaar) while opening up about her body. Now over 50 years old, it seems like the star is still feeling just as good. Along with a series of sizzling bikini-clad pics — Hayek took to Instagram last year to share a photo of herself in an eye-catching two-piece purple swimsuit. "Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

It was apparently around that same time or just after that Hayek started prepping to play "jailed clairvoyant" Pina Auriemma in "House of Gucci" (via the Daily Mail). That meant that she "spent the end of 2020 gaining weight for her role," according to People. Now that she's finished filming, there's certainly no reason for her to feel compelled to lose that weight. However, she's revealed that she does, indeed, want to lose weight for a few specific reasons, and that it hasn't been easy.

