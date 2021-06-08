What Tituss Burgess Said In Response To Ellie Kemper's Apology

Celebrity public apologies often go over about as well as the controversies that necessitated them. Ellie Kemper's was no such exception. One week after photos of her 1999 coronation as Missouri's Veiled Prophet Ball's "Queen of Love and Beauty" resurfaced via Twitter, eliciting criticism for the ball's history of racial exclusivity, Kemper apologized in a June 7 statement on her Instagram. "Ignorance is no excuse," Kemper wrote, stating a lack of awareness of the Veiled Prophet Organization's "racist, sexist and elitist past" during her participation at age 19. "I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of... unequal justice and unequal rewards," Kemper continued, apologizing to "disappointed" fans. (The Veiled Prophet Organization issued its own statement that day to People, apologizing "for the actions and images from our history.")

Kemper's post generated understanding support from fans, with one user replying, "We all were young once and didn't know the history of some of the things we were involved in," but some Twitter users doubted its sincerity while others shaded some supporters. For example, one user opined, "The real easy way out is to acquiesce and issue the kind of ridiculous, groveling statement that she did," and another stated plainly, "i don't need any white person's opinion on the ellie kemper situation and/or apology." Well on June 8, another voice has joined the choir of responses to her apology — that of Kemper's "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-star Tituss Burgess. Read on for his take.