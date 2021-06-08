Why Armie Hammer Reportedly Checked Into A Treatment Center
After months of crude accusations of sexual assault from several women, news has come to light that Armie Hammer is in rehab. The "Call Me By Your Name" actor checked himself into an in-patient facility in Florida on May 31 and has been getting treatment since, according to a Vanity Fair report on Tuesday, June 8.
Prior to entering rehab, Hammer was seeking refuge in the Cayman Islands, where he was raised by his father Michael, per Page Six. The "Man from U.N.C.L.E." star first came under fire in January 2021 when multiple women alleged they suffered abuse at the hands of Hammer. In March, The New York Times reported the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into one of the women's allegations.
Meanwhile, Hammer's personal life was already crumbling as quickly as his public persona. In July 2020, the actor's wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, People reported. The former couple — who share daughter Harper and son Ford — also announced the news on Instagram.
Though Chambers and Hammer were already over by the time the accusations started making headlines, the Food Network star said she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" to hear the news of her estranged spouse. "I didn't realize how much I didn't know," Chambers penned via Instagram. Now, with Hammer in rehab, it's easy to imagine how difficult this is for Chambers and their family. To find out why Hammer is seeking treatment, keep scrolling.
Armie Hammer reportedly checked into rehab for 'drug, alcohol, and sex issues'
Armie Hammer has been a big topic of discussion in Hollywood over the last several months, and the latest update in his sexual assault scandal reveals he checked himself into rehab. As Vanity Fair reported on June 8, the "Rebecca" actor is seeking treatment "for drug, alcohol, and sex issues."
Multiple sources told the outlet that Hammer reached out to his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in late May to let her know he was preparing to leave the Cayman Islands and head to Florida. The Golden Globe nominee vowed to remain at the Orlando in-patient facility "as long as it takes to get healthy," per Vanity Fair's report, and it seems he has the support of the "Game Plan" actor.
According to a witness on social media, Hammer was seen arriving at the airport in the Cayman Islands alongside Chambers and their two children. "Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," the witness stated (via Vanity Fair). "A lot of hugs and seemed emotional."
Hammer has denied all the accusations, and a family friend told Vanity Fair that the actor "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids. This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).