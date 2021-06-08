Why Armie Hammer Reportedly Checked Into A Treatment Center

After months of crude accusations of sexual assault from several women, news has come to light that Armie Hammer is in rehab. The "Call Me By Your Name" actor checked himself into an in-patient facility in Florida on May 31 and has been getting treatment since, according to a Vanity Fair report on Tuesday, June 8.

Prior to entering rehab, Hammer was seeking refuge in the Cayman Islands, where he was raised by his father Michael, per Page Six. The "Man from U.N.C.L.E." star first came under fire in January 2021 when multiple women alleged they suffered abuse at the hands of Hammer. In March, The New York Times reported the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into one of the women's allegations.

Meanwhile, Hammer's personal life was already crumbling as quickly as his public persona. In July 2020, the actor's wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, People reported. The former couple — who share daughter Harper and son Ford — also announced the news on Instagram.

Though Chambers and Hammer were already over by the time the accusations started making headlines, the Food Network star said she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" to hear the news of her estranged spouse. "I didn't realize how much I didn't know," Chambers penned via Instagram. Now, with Hammer in rehab, it's easy to imagine how difficult this is for Chambers and their family. To find out why Hammer is seeking treatment, keep scrolling.