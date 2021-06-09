What Britney Spears Fans Are Demanding After She Danced To Janet Jackson

Britney Spears has never been shy about her love for fellow music icon Janet Jackson. The "Oops! ... I Did It Again" hitmaker may be a living legend herself, but it's known that she has been heavily influenced by the powerhouse entertainer.

As reported by Hello Magazine, Spears has been open about admiring the star, as the publication quotes her saying, "She has this presence. You're just so drawn to her; you can't keep your eyes off of her." Both singers are known for their groundbreaking music videos, but even Spears admits that she has borrowed from Jackson.

"I wanted to recreate some of Janet's greatest moments. 'Escapade' and that whole era, that's what I wanted to do," she said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest at iHeartRadio when promoting her "Britney Jean" album, per Hello. In 2013, Spears honored Jackson's birthday on Twitter, writing, "Happy happy birthday to @JanetJackson!! I've been part of the #RhythmNation for as long as I can remember!!"

For Spears' Instagram upload on June 7, 2021, she was captured dancing to Jackson's anthem "Throb" in a black crop top and shorts. "Yesterday I danced my a** off to Janet," she wrote in her caption. Unsurprisingly, the post caught the attention of many fans and Jackson herself. Keep reading to find out more.