This Will Be Conan O'Brien's Final Guest On His Talk Show

The end of "Conan" is quickly approaching, with its June 24 finale marking the close of Conan O'Brien's ten seasons on TBS and three decade-reign in late-night TV. O'Brien will then start a new weekly variety series on HBO Max.

O'Brien first began his work as a late-night host in 1993 with "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." The beloved, off-kilter NBC show lasted until 2009, when O'Brien and his late-night co-pilot Andy Richter said goodbye to the series to embark on a new time slot a la "The Tonight Show." A few late-night wars later, and O'Brien was out of a job as host of "The Tonight Show" within a year. Leaving NBC for good, O'Brien went on to start "Conan" and the journey continued.

The TBS series is set to come to an end in June after 11 years on the air. "Conan" first began in November 2010, according to Variety. The late-night series was slotted as an hour-long program but was cut to 30 min in 2019. TBS notes the last week of "Conan" will include "special surprise guests as well as a look back at memorable moments of this iteration of O'Brien's historic late-night career."

