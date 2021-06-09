Bachelor In Paradise Alum Tanner Tolbert Slams Newly Announced Bachelor 'Circus'
Following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise, fans have been anticipating who will replace him as the host of the show. Fear not, viewers — the wait is over. The official Instagram page for "Bachelor In Paradise" announced their first round of star-studded rotating hosts for the show on June 9. "Welcome to paradise," The caption reads. "Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade, and Lil Jon will join as rotating celebrity guest hosts for this season of #BachelorInParadise!"
While some fans seem excited about the hosts in the comments, most aren't too happy about the picks. Unhappy viewers flooded the comments with complaints about the chosen celebrity hosts. One user commented, "Is this an extremely delayed April Fools joke? Because I don't want it to be." Others called on Bachelor alum Wells Adams to be the host. Another fan wrote, "LOVE BIP- but not into this. Bring back Chris [Harrison] or make Wells host. That is all." Fans aren't the only ones disappointed in the direction the show is going. "Bachelor" alum Tanner Tolbert has something to say about the show's guest hosts.
Tanner Tolbert thinks the guest hosts will take away from the purpose of Bachelor Nation
Tanner Tolbert shares the same sentiment as many "Bachelor in Paradise" viewers who are not excited about the first-round picks for celebrity guest hosts. Tolbert shared his thoughts on the announcement via Twitter. "Don't get me wrong... I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy... but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary," he tweeted. "We watch the show to see the relationships and drama... Not to see this 'host' circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion."
A fan responded to Tolbert noting that celebrities and previous "Bachelor" alum have appeared on the show and it hasn't affected the show's storyline. Tolbert doubled down on his statement, writing back, "Those are silly too. Former contestants coming back to 'give advice' isn't good TV."
Tolbert is the first "Bachelor" alum to complain about the celebrity host announcement. On the other hand, there has been some positive feedback from alumna Katie Thurston. She commented under the Instagram post, "This is about to be a party!" Alumna Nicole Lovar also wrote, "omg," in response to the news. Obviously many people aren't happy at the moment, but opinions can always change, right?