Bachelor In Paradise Alum Tanner Tolbert Slams Newly Announced Bachelor 'Circus'

Following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise, fans have been anticipating who will replace him as the host of the show. Fear not, viewers — the wait is over. The official Instagram page for "Bachelor In Paradise" announced their first round of star-studded rotating hosts for the show on June 9. "Welcome to paradise," The caption reads. "Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade, and Lil Jon will join as rotating celebrity guest hosts for this season of #BachelorInParadise!"

While some fans seem excited about the hosts in the comments, most aren't too happy about the picks. Unhappy viewers flooded the comments with complaints about the chosen celebrity hosts. One user commented, "Is this an extremely delayed April Fools joke? Because I don't want it to be." Others called on Bachelor alum Wells Adams to be the host. Another fan wrote, "LOVE BIP- but not into this. Bring back Chris [Harrison] or make Wells host. That is all." Fans aren't the only ones disappointed in the direction the show is going. "Bachelor" alum Tanner Tolbert has something to say about the show's guest hosts.