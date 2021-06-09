How Katie Thurston Really Feels About Tayshia And Kaitlyn Co-Hosting The Bachelorette

In an unprecedented move, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were tapped to co-host Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" in March 2021. The decision to replace the host of nearly two decades, Chris Harrison, came as Harrison took a (now permanent) break from his Bachelor Nation duties following a controversial televised discussion he had with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Fans had mixed reactions when they learned that Harrison would be replaced by the two women, but Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston knew right away she was in good hands. "The first moment I realized that they were gonna be there for me was a surprise and I'm like overwhelmed with emotion. I think I almost cried because I was just so relieved," she said on the June 9 episode of "Chicks on the Office". According to Tayshia on the June 8 episode of "Click Bait," Katie didn't know there would be a host to guide her throughout her season.

Katie continued on to say that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were "sisters" to her throughout her season. "They're not just there for a rose ceremony. They are there as like sisters, helping me with really good advice that's helping me get through the whole entire journey," she explained. "And without them I really couldn't have done it. Like without a doubt," she added.

