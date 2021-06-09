How Katie Thurston Really Feels About Tayshia And Kaitlyn Co-Hosting The Bachelorette
In an unprecedented move, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were tapped to co-host Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" in March 2021. The decision to replace the host of nearly two decades, Chris Harrison, came as Harrison took a (now permanent) break from his Bachelor Nation duties following a controversial televised discussion he had with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.
Fans had mixed reactions when they learned that Harrison would be replaced by the two women, but Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston knew right away she was in good hands. "The first moment I realized that they were gonna be there for me was a surprise and I'm like overwhelmed with emotion. I think I almost cried because I was just so relieved," she said on the June 9 episode of "Chicks on the Office". According to Tayshia on the June 8 episode of "Click Bait," Katie didn't know there would be a host to guide her throughout her season.
Katie continued on to say that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were "sisters" to her throughout her season. "They're not just there for a rose ceremony. They are there as like sisters, helping me with really good advice that's helping me get through the whole entire journey," she explained. "And without them I really couldn't have done it. Like without a doubt," she added.
It turns out Tayshia and Kaitlyn aren't the only two Bachelor Nation alumnae that Katie considers close friends. Keep scrolling to learn who else she made sisterly bonds with thanks to the show.
Katie Thurston talks to two former castmates daily
If you follow Bachelor Nation, you're well aware that there is a group of women from Matt James' "Bachelor" season who live in New York City and get together what seems like every day. Commenting on the friendships that blossomed from Season 25 of "The Bachelor," Katie Thurston said it's "amazing" to see so many contestants stay in touch.
"People are so focused on the drama, they forget to see the outcome. All of us women went through something that was very hard and once you stop dating the same guy, it's amazing what that can do for your friendship," she noted on the "Chicks on the Office" podcast.
The Washington native also mentioned the two girls she is closest with. "Jessenia [Cruz] I talk to every day and then Alana [Milne] who was an earlier person who went home. Those are the two I probably talk to daily," she said. Katie added that she definitely saw a "bromance" form between some of the men on her season. Maybe fans will be treated to a new "it" group of Bachelor Nation buddies post-"Bachelorette" as well. Only time will tell!