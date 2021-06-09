Rachel Lindsay Has Something To Say About Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay appeared on "Extra" following Chris Harrison's announcement that he'd be stepping down. In a conversation with co-host Billy Bush, she admitted she was surprised by this decision. "I wasn't expecting for it to happen, not after the announcement," Rachel revealed. "I think several past contestants coming forward and saying they didn't want him to be part of 'Paradise.' I think Katie Thurston, her very last tweet before she went to film her season was that Chris needed to step away. I think that, coupled with the interview that happened on this very stage, maybe led to him not coming back," Rachel speculated (via People).

Rachel wasn't convinced it was just his comments on the show that caused the long-term host to step down. "Well, it's been 19 years and if you do watch the show we saw less and less of Chris. 19 years is a big accomplishment. Maybe that's the case. We don't know. Maybe they were ready to move on," Rachel contemplated on the "Extra" segment.

So, who will replace Harrison as the permanent host of the franchise? Stay tuned to find out!