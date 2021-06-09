The Real Reason Kathy Griffin Allegedly Once Kicked A Man Out Of Her House

A story published by Los Angeles Magazine about journalist and Twitter celebrity Yashar Ali — who the publication described as a "political-operative-turned-social-media-muckraker" and a "power broker" — has people talking. Specifically, it revealed another side to the influencer that not even his 800,000 followers were aware of: his complicated past. As L.A. Mag noted, Ali has used his traction and connections among members of the social elite in a wide array of spheres to do some good and important work, from promoting charities for worthy causes to helping expose the misdeeds of powerful, corrupted figures like Harvey Weinstein. But according to the magazine, Ali also embroiled himself in conflicts with some of the members of the rich and famous — people who, for a time, counted him as a confidant and friend. And one of those people is none other than comedian Kathy Griffin.

Per the piece, Griffin and Ali first became friends in 2017 following Griffin's infamous photoshoot in which she held a fake head of a decapitated (now former) President Donald Trump. The comedian and actor swiftly received a huge backlash following the release of the photo, and Griffin reached out to Ali over Twitter to help her rectify the situation, per the piece. After that, the two quickly grew close.

But in 2019, their friendship came to an abrupt end — and according to sources, it all lead to Ali being kicked out of Griffin's house. So what's the real story here?