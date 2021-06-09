Fans Think They Know Why Maren Morris And Gabby Barrett Skipped The CMTs

Despite the fact that they're nominees for this year's CMT Music Awards, country superstars Gabby Barrett and Maren Morris won't be there to take their trophies home if they win. Though fans of either or both singers might be disappointed about that fact, the greater disappointment for many is that neither Morris nor Barrett will deliver highly anticipated performances live and on stage. As Entertainment Tonight reported on June 8, Barrett and Morris took to social media on their respective accounts to let their fans know that they would unfortunately be dropping out of the broadcasted performance lineup.

Though the performers expressed their regrets in being unable to attend the awards ceremony, along with vague statements as to why, it seems that at least a few social media users are speculating the details behind the "what" and "why" of it all. One even theorized it could have something to do with a recent message the network that airs the show tweeted less than a week before the event — which has led to controversy and backlash. Per Los Angeles Times, the tweet in question called for CMT viewers and followers to wear orange in solidarity and support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which took place on June 4. So is there any water to keep this hypothesis afloat? Keep on reading to find out.