How Garth Brooks' Past Came Back To Haunt Him At The CMTs

On June 9, the CMT Awards aired, celebrating the fan-selected best country music videos from 2020. The show was hosted by two "KBs" – Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown – and featured performances that took place all around Nashville, highlighting both established and up-and-coming names in country music. Superstars like Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert performed along with new stars like Breland and Mickey Guyton. While there were a few notable stars missing — like Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett — the presence of country royalty was still felt throughout the night.

One such superstar who was missing from the CMTs was Garth Brooks, although his name was invoked by one of the presenters, Iliza Shlesinger. The comedian noted that while she currently lives in California, she was born and raised in Dallas and was a huge fan of country music. However, being who she is, Shlesinger couldn't seem to let one strange fact about her seemingly favorite country singer pass her by. Keep scrolling to find out just what she said about Brooks' past.