Why Taylor Swift's CMA Win Is Causing Such A Stir

When it comes to award shows, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has every right to be wary (namely, after Kanye West's infamous interruption). But after receiving a trophy at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on June 9 for her song "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)," a track from the April re-release of her earlier album "Fearless," it seems the musician was thrilled to share her joy on social media.

Shortly following her acceptance of the award, Swift — who was not present at the event herself — was no-holds-barred in expressing her gratitude, especially when it came to her family. Though Swift was not able to accept her CMT Award in person, she instead found a work-around through social media. The "Evermore" singer and producer retweeted a post which included a video announcing her win from the CMT network's account, pairing it with a message of her own: "I LOVE YOU MOM," she wrote, as she famously penned the track about her mother.

Despite Swift's celebratory remark, a number of country fans expressed their displeasure over her category win. So why is Swift the subject of a backlash over her CMT Award? Keep on scrolling to find out what's going on.