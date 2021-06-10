Expert Breaks Down Kelsea Ballerini And Paul Klein's Steamy CMT Awards Duet - Exclusive

We would "quit drinking" too, if it meant having such intense chemistry with someone as Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein had with each other while performing "I Quit Drinking" at the 2021 CMT Awards. Ballerini doubled up on duties at the Nashville award show, as she took to the stage to not only perform but co-host the show alongside Kane Brown.

The multi-nominee herself, who won CMT Performance of the Year with Halsey, started the night off hot — and by "hot" we mean in hot pink — as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a pleather look Elle Woods would certainly be proud of. And the eye-catching looks continued for Ballerini, which undoubtedly caught the attention of her duet partner, Paul Klein, lead singer of LANY. For the dramatic debut of "I Quit Drinking," Ballerini showed off a long shimmery blue gown with a deep neckline and thigh-high leg split.

Both Ballerini and Klein teased the new track on their respective Instagrams on June 7 with Ballerini writing how "stoked" she was to share it — and the song certainly lived up to the hype. Ballerini opened the ballad by gliding across a rooftop that overlooked downtown Nashville, before eventually uniting with Klein inside the Bridgestone Arena. Plus, the stunning special effects did not go unnoticed.

In order to get the scoop on their captivating body language during the performance, Nicki Swift spoke to Media Trainer and Communication Consultant, Jess Ponce III, who unpacked it all.