Which Kardashian Loves To Be On Camera The Most?

It is officially the end of the Kardashian era, with the popular E! Series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" officially coming to an end after 20 seasons on June 10, 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenners — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and the rest of the clan — announced the 20th season would be their last in September 2020, marking the end of 15 years on reality TV. According to Variety, the series began in 2007 and resulted in nine spinoffs that totaled 18 seasons and 440 episodes. Longtime executive producer of "KUWTK" Farnaz Farjam is speaking out now, revealing details about the reality stars and what went into the end of the series. "From what I understand, they did go back and forth a lot," said Farjam to Variety. "They were really torn. It's such a big part of their lives. They're so appreciative of all the years and all the opportunities the show has given them. I think they just needed a clean break. Season 20 seemed like the right time."

During Season 20 of the series, Khloé Kardashian admitted she wasn't all for ending the show, telling fans in confessionals, "it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family," (via People). Yet, behind the scenes, Farjam revealed which family member really loved being filmed day after day.