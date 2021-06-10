America Ferrera Reveals The 'Scary' Part Of Giving Birth During The Pandemic

America Ferrera is opening up about what it was like giving birth during a pandemic, and she says it wasn't the most enjoyable time.

"I gave birth to my second child, my daughter Lucia, in May of last year," she began on the June 10 episode of "The View." "And it was scary at the beginning because we didn't know what we didn't know. And I knew that I was gonna have to give birth in a hospital because I needed to have a C-section because I had placenta previa, and a hospital was a scary notion at that time," she explained. According to Mayo Clinic, placenta previa occurs when "a baby's placenta partially or totally covers the mother's cervix" and can cause "severe bleeding" prior to and during birth. Continuing on about the unknowns of COVID-19, the "Superstore" actor said, "You know, we didn't know how it was affecting pregnant women or newborn children, and you know, how safe it would be in that hospital. And yeah it was stressful."

Ferrera announced her second pregnancy with husband Ryan Piers Williams on New Year's Eve 2019 via Instagram. She welcomed her first child, son Sebastian, in May 2018.

