America Ferrera Reveals The 'Scary' Part Of Giving Birth During The Pandemic
America Ferrera is opening up about what it was like giving birth during a pandemic, and she says it wasn't the most enjoyable time.
"I gave birth to my second child, my daughter Lucia, in May of last year," she began on the June 10 episode of "The View." "And it was scary at the beginning because we didn't know what we didn't know. And I knew that I was gonna have to give birth in a hospital because I needed to have a C-section because I had placenta previa, and a hospital was a scary notion at that time," she explained. According to Mayo Clinic, placenta previa occurs when "a baby's placenta partially or totally covers the mother's cervix" and can cause "severe bleeding" prior to and during birth. Continuing on about the unknowns of COVID-19, the "Superstore" actor said, "You know, we didn't know how it was affecting pregnant women or newborn children, and you know, how safe it would be in that hospital. And yeah it was stressful."
Ferrera announced her second pregnancy with husband Ryan Piers Williams on New Year's Eve 2019 via Instagram. She welcomed her first child, son Sebastian, in May 2018.
The "Ugly Betty" actor was candid on social media about the nerves she felt during her second pregnancy, but she now feels at ease and even revealed what kept her "grounded" during the trying time. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.
America Ferrera said one thing allowed her to keep calm during her pregnancy
As noted above, America Ferrera was quite transparent about the anxiety she felt while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic and turned to social media to help uplift others going through a similar experience. "As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," she wrote in a candid post on Instagram in April 2020. "And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power," she added, before ending with an uplifting, "We got this."
During her interview with "The View," Ferrera revealed that knowing she wasn't alone is what got her through the nerve-wracking time. "I think what really grounded me and calmed me was knowing that I was so far from the only person ... the only parent birthing, and having children at this time," she said. "...I feel very, very fortunate that she was born healthy, that I got through it, that you know, we are the fortunate ones. So I feel very blessed for that," she smiled.