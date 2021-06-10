The Truth About Meghan Markle's Secret Birth Plan

With all the media attention on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's understandable why they wanted to keep all of the plans and details of the June 4 birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, under wraps.

In March, Page Six reported that Meghan was planning on having a home birth for her daughter, something the duchess had reportedly hoped to have with her first child, Archie. Per the outlet, Meghan planned to have a home birth at her and Harry's home, Frogmore Cottage, with a team of all-female midwives. However, as is fairly common with first children, Archie was a week overdue — and Meghan was taken to London's Portland Hospital, the preferred hospital of the royal family. She gave birth to Archie there on May 6, 2019.

And as recently as late May 2021, per SCMP, the rumor that the Sussexes were planning a home birth was still going strong. After all, Meghan and Harry have a gorgeous home in Montecito, California. But apparently, they were planning something else completely. Sneaky!