The Truth About Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, has maintained a lowkey public profile, much like mother Princess Anne and brother Peter Phillips. An avid equestrian like her mom (and her mom's mom), Page Six reported that Zara impressively took home the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, which was presented by none other than Anne herself. Unlike her mother, however, Zara is not a "princess" by title, a conscious choice made by her parents despite being offered the title by Elizabeth, per Town & Country.

Speaking to the Times in 2015, Zara thanked her parents for the relative normalcy this afforded her. "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do," she shared. According to Hello!, she and Peter were even sent to a local primary school with local children in lieu of the fancy boarding school, Ludgrove School, that was attended by Prince Harry and Prince William.

Zara has had an eventful 2021 so far, giving birth to son Lucas Philip in her bathroom in March (royals, they're... just like us?), adding a third to her brood of children with husband Mike Tindall. Given Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealing a close relationship with the queen (despite ongoing familial tensions) through daughter Lilibet Diana's name, we wonder how close Zara is with her grandmother. Keep reading for what she had to say about their bond!