What Lilibet Proves About Harry And The Queen's Relationship

"What's in a name?" To answer William Shakespeare's classic question, a lot — at least when it comes to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The daughter born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on June 4, per their Archewell website, was named after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. The "Diana" in Lili's name was no surprise, but her first name shocked many, given the tension between the ex-royals and the present British royal family. Many thought the name an admirable tribute, like one Twitter user who called it "a really sweet sentiment," while others, like the Daily Beast, deemed the nod a clever move on the Sussexes' part and the perfect chance for a reconciliation.

The name seemed to have more than its share of critics. Unsurprisingly, Piers Morgan was one. Weighing in on June 6 to Australia's "Today" show, Morgan called Lilibet's name an "ironic" choice." "You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the queen," he noted. Agreeing was royal biographer Angela Levin, another frequent commentator on Harry and Meghan, who told "Good Morning Britain" (via Page Six) the name was "rude" to the queen, as "Lilibet" was a "private nickname" from her late husband, Prince Philip.

But what does Lilibet's name say about the relationship the Sussexes directly have with Her Majesty? Keep reading for what a royal historian says.