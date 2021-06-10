The Real Meaning Behind Lorde's 'Solar Power'

Music sensation Lorde hasn't been busy since 2017, but that's all changing. In a newsletter to fans, Lorde announced that she's got an album coming called "Solar Power," according to Pitchfork. It's an unusual announcement, considering Lorde famously took a step back from social media. Hey, we all need a break sometimes. And in even more happy news, Lorde recently released a single of the same title which is, as the name would suggest, a cheerful, sunny track.

In her newsletter, Lorde explained her motivation while creating the album. "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," Lorde explained. "In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

Lorde had more to say about the album: "I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again." While we're thrilled about the prospect of the whole album, we can't get over the single "Solar Power." Here's what the song really means.