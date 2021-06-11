Who Has Become Queen Elizabeth's 'Rock' After Prince Philip's Death?

It's been nearly three months since Prince Philip's death and Queen Elizabeth has been grieving her husband of more than 70 years. In 2021, she will mark a lot of firsts without him, including her 95th birthday and the annual Trooping of the Colour, which is a public celebration in her honor. It's the traditional event in which members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as planes fly over them. This year, however, she will be joined by her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who will accompany her in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle on June 12.

But despite losing her partner, the queen will continue on with her duties, as a royal insider told People she "understands that she has a job to do, and [Prince Philip] would have wanted her to crack on." They added, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

