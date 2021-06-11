Kanye West Just Took A Big Step In Distancing Himself From The Kardashians

What was once so dear is now over! Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, and now she's ready to move on. (For his part, West is reportedly already dating model Irina Shayk). Kim is quite clear about what she wants in a partner — and actually has been for quite a while. On the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" series finale — which was filmed before their divorce filing and aired June 10 — Kim revealed (via People) that she's eager to date someone who doesn't live so far away, relishes working out with her, and even enjoys watching the same TV shows as her.

" ... The little things are what I don't have. I have all the big things," she told her "momager," Kris Jenner. "I have the extravagant — everything you could possibly imagine [from Kanye] and no one will ever do it like that. I know that. You know what I mean? And I'm grateful for those experiences," she added. "But... I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

While Kim has been wanting to move on for a while, things have also progressed for the rapper. In addition to dating Shayk, West is now taking firm steps to draw boundaries between him and the Kardashians. And it all starts with social media, of course!