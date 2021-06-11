What Ashley Jacobs Has Been Up To Since Southern Charm
Ashley Jacobs was one of the most controversial stars of Bravo's "Southern Charm," and that's saying a lot, considering the scandal surrounding her ex Thomas Ravenel, Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll's never-ending relationship drama, and the "Peter Pan" antics of the likes of Shep Rose and Craig Conover. It can be hard to love this cast, but Ashley was definitely the most maligned during her time on the show in Seasons 5 and 6.
She slammed her cast members while filming, most notably Kathryn Dennis — the mother of her then-boyfriend's children — whom she accused of being a bad mother and violating the terms of her custody agreement. And she hasn't quit name-calling just because she's not on camera anymore, either. Since leaving the show, she continues to voice her opinions, including calling Craig a "slob," and wishing that former cast member Cameran Eubanks would "trip up the stairs" on Instagram, per Heavy.
Thankfully, Ashley doesn't spend all of her time obsessing over and hating on her former cast mates. Her first step was to move back to California and get away from Charleston. Read on to find out what other major life changes Ashley's made.
Ashley is building her family
Ashley Jacobs has left the reality TV world and is back to working as a nurse, according to her Instagram. And funnily enough, judging from her pics, she's also very close to Landon Clements, a former "Southern Charm" star who has also relocated to Santa Barbara, California — which can only mean trouble. But the biggest change for Ashley is married a guy named Mike Appel and they are having a baby, something she always said was a priority for her.
Per People, the couple began dating in 2019 after meeting at a rooftop party in Santa Barbara. They went Instagram official just months later and eventually announced their engagement to the outlet in March 2021. They tied the knot in a private ceremony shortly thereafter and are already expecting a baby boy. Jacobs told People in June, "We're having a baby! It's wild how the universe works — our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!"
It's an exciting turn of events for the former reality TV villain. But everyone has to be asking the same question: will she ever let her hubby or son watch her notorious "Southern Charm" seasons? Ashley should think long and hard about that one.