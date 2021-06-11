What Ashley Jacobs Has Been Up To Since Southern Charm

Ashley Jacobs was one of the most controversial stars of Bravo's "Southern Charm," and that's saying a lot, considering the scandal surrounding her ex Thomas Ravenel, Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll's never-ending relationship drama, and the "Peter Pan" antics of the likes of Shep Rose and Craig Conover. It can be hard to love this cast, but Ashley was definitely the most maligned during her time on the show in Seasons 5 and 6.

She slammed her cast members while filming, most notably Kathryn Dennis — the mother of her then-boyfriend's children — whom she accused of being a bad mother and violating the terms of her custody agreement. And she hasn't quit name-calling just because she's not on camera anymore, either. Since leaving the show, she continues to voice her opinions, including calling Craig a "slob," and wishing that former cast member Cameran Eubanks would "trip up the stairs" on Instagram, per Heavy.

Thankfully, Ashley doesn't spend all of her time obsessing over and hating on her former cast mates. Her first step was to move back to California and get away from Charleston. Read on to find out what other major life changes Ashley's made.