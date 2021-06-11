What's Really Going On With Jana Kramer And This Bachelorette Alum

"One Tree Hill" fans will remember Jana Kramer for her role as washed-up starlet Alex Dupre. Since her time on the hit CW TV show, Kramer has explored her talent outside of acting by being a country singer in early 2010s, according to People. Kramer has released two albums, "Jana Kramer" in 2012 and "Thirty One" in 2015.

Outside her music and acting careers, Kramer also found love with former football tight end Mike Caussin. The two met on Twitter, reported CMT News, and it's been a rocky road for the couple ever since. Shortly after they began dating in 2014, Kramer and Caussin split up, with the "Why Ya Wanna" singer citing infidelity from her then-boyfriend. Somehow, the two made their relationship work, getting married in 2015, reported Us Magazine, and having two kids: a daughter named Jolie born in August 2015, according to People, and a son named Jace born in November 2018, per People. But unfortunately for Kramer and Caussin, the cracks in their marriage and the NFL player's sex addiction, according to People, became too much, and Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021, reported Us Weekly.

Now, Kramer is moving on with her life, and she might not be a single lady for much longer. Read on to find out who may be her new man!