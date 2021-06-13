Will Lindsay Lohan Have A Career Again Due To Chrissy Teigen?

This article includes mentions of self-harm.

Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying scandal has resurfaced harsh tweets aimed not only at Courtney Stodden, but Lindsay Lohan, too. In case you missed it, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Teigen's January 2011 tweet, where she mocked Lohan's past issues with self-harm. "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," she tweeted.

Although Lohan never addressed the aforementioned tweet, her mother Dina revealed that it upset the entire family. "When someone says hurtful words they're not just hurting that person, they're hurting their siblings, their mother their grandma," she told the New York Post on June 11 (via Page Six). "They're inflicting so much pain."

Shortly after the hateful tweets started circulating online, Teigen issued a public apology toward Stodden via the same platform on May 11. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she tweeted. "I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Despite the apology, Teigen went on to lose countless partnerships, including deals with Target, Bloomingdale's, and Macy's. Coincidentally, 2021 may also be the year Lohan finally makes her return to the big screen.