What Queen Elizabeth Did To Make Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker-Bowles Laugh At Her

As the reigning British monarch, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II wields a lot of power. And when she wants to do things her own way, loyal subjects may have to give in to the charming nonagenarian. Such was the occasion on June 11 when she attended a special reception alongside about 20 volunteers who are organizing her Platinum Jubilee celebration, as 2022 will mark her 70th year on the throne and plans are already underway for the grand celebration.

Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, accompanied the queen, where she outshone them with her sense of humor and charisma. The executive director of the Eden Project, Peter Stewart, noted, "It is like comets — they don't come around very often." He seemed to be particularly pleased that the three most senior female royal family members had graced them with their presence at the Big Lunch at the Eden Project, per the Mirror. "I was trying to remember the last time that the three were on an official engagement together like this. I can only think of one at Fortnum and Mason but this was something else," he added.

Of course, the occasion would be made more memorable by Queen Elizabeth's unusual demands. Keep reading to find out why Camilla and Kate were giggling at what was supposed to be a solemn affair.