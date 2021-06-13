What's Really Going On With Angelina Jolie And Her Ex-Husband?

Could Angelina Jolie be following in Bennifer's footsteps by reuniting romantically with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller?

The multi-facted talent has been slowly stepping back into the spotlight after a few years hiatus from directing and acting (for the most part). Unfortunately, mid-2021 began with two setbacks for Jolie. Per Us Weekly, the mother-of-six suffered a major courtroom loss in May against her most recent ex, Brad Pitt, with a judge granting Pitt joint custody of their five minor children against Jolie's concerted efforts to prevent this.

As an Us Weekly source disclosed, Jolie "will never forgive him... She maintains it's far from over and still believes that justice will prevail," even going so far as to allegedly attempting to have the judge in the court case removed. Moreover, her May vehicle — Taylor Sheridan's "Those Who Wish Me Dead" on HBO Max — failed to achieve the critical acclaim desired for a professional comeback. Entertainment Weekly described the thriller as "forgettable," sadly, as Jolie is a "star who so rarely chooses to be on screen these days."

Also in May, Jolie filled E! News in on the status of her love life then, describing herself as picky in choosing partners. "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']," she admitted, adding, "I've been alone for a long time now." Now mid-June, it looks like that might have already changed... Find out next why some think Jolie is back together with Miller.