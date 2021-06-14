Was Ned Beatty Actually Related To Warren Beatty?

"Deliverance" and "Superman" actor Ned Beatty died on June 13 at the age of 83. Deborah Miller, his manager, emailed CNN and told them, "Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones." The agency also confirmed that at one stage of his prolific acting career, Daily Variety called him the "busiest actor in Hollywood."

Beatty had an early start in the performance industry, according to the agency. "He started as a professional performer at age ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barber shop," they claimed. Few people know that Beatty nearly chose a different career path for himself. According to Stuff, in a 1992 interview with The Associated Press, he revealed that, as a child, the church was "the theatre I attended as a kid." He continued, "It was where people got down to their truest emotions and talked about things they didn't talk about in everyday life."

Beatty dished, "The preaching was very often theatrical." It impacted him so much that he considered a life as a priest before he was cast in a high school play. He caught the acting bug and spent 10 years as a stage performer before being offered the role of Bobby Trippe in "Deliverance," a man who was raped while being forced to squeal like a pig. But, with a surname like that, many wonder if Beatty was related to acting and directing great Warren Beatty. Keep reading to find out if they are family.