The Tragic Death Of John Gabriel

John Gabriel, the actor best known for his role as Dr. Seneca Beaulac on ABC's "Ryan's Hope," has died. He was 90 years old at the time of his death, according to the New York Post.

Although his cause of death is unknown at the time of this writing, his daughter Andrea took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute in honor of her father. "It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father's passing. John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy...I will love you forever."

Gabriel was born on May 25, 1931 in Niagara Falls, New York as Jack Monkarsh to immigrant parents. His father was born in what is now Israel and his mother "was of Polish Jewish/Russian Jewish descent," per the outlet. In addition to Andrea, Gabriel is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Melissa, and two grandsons. Keep reading for more details on his accomplished career.