Why Dwayne Johnson Just Spent Over 30 Hours Getting A Tattoo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hasn't exactly made a secret of his love for tattoos. The former wrestler turned A-List actor has a seriously large inking over his chest and left arm as well as another that covers his right bicep.

The star's inkings are pretty ornate and he hasn't been shy about the fact that his permanent etchings all have special meanings to him, as they represent his family and culture. "The story of my tattoos is a very elaborate story that are all the things that are important to me and that I'm passionate about and that move me to the heart," he told WWE in 2012. "It all comes down to three things, my family, protecting my family, and having a very aggressive warrior spirit," he added.

The sun on The Rock's neck is all about him appreciating life, while he has an eye on his chest that represents making it though struggles and seeing how things can always get better. Unsurprisingly for something so large though, Johnson's tattoos were no quick job. His arm and chest tattoo took a whopping 60 hours to finish. Now that sounds painful!

Clearly not deterred by that monster tattoo session though, The Rock has since headed back into the parlour for another 30 hours. But, why? Keep scrolling for all the details on his latest inking.