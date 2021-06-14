How Christina Grimmie Is Being Remembered Five Years After Her Death
On June 10, friends, family, and fans of singer Christina Grimmie marked the five-year anniversary of the beloved singer's death at the hands of a stalker following a concert in Orlando, Fla. in 2016. Grimmie, who rose to fame as a contestant on the hit reality competition "The Voice" and, before that, as a YouTube sensation known for her song covers. But even though it's been five years since Grimmie's death, the memory of the 22-year-old singer remains vivid in the minds of countless people who knew her and her music. And according to various people who were close to Grimmie during her life, her talent, charisma, and presence are still dearly felt by all.
According to a retrospective published by on the anniversary of Grimmie's death, it's clear that the musician might be gone, but is far from forgotten. So how have her loved ones, musical collaborators, and followers managed to keep her memory alive? Keep on scrolling to find out how Christina Grimmie continues to live on in the hearts of others.
Those close to Christina Grimmie remember her talent
In a June 10 Insider memorial piece, people close to singer Christina Grimmie opened up about the 22-year-old, remembering her as a tour-de-force, unparalleled in her ambition and her rising talent.
Marcus Grimmie, the singer's brother — who was also present when she was murdered by a 27-year-old man at a meet-and-greet following a show in Orlando, Fla. — recalled how his sister made it a priority to reach out to others. "She just genuinely loved the people around her and gave everyone the time of day, no matter what," Marcus told Insider. Adding that she had "a gift [for singing] at a young age," he noted her innate abilities were upheld by an equal drive for success. "When she put work into something, she was a monster," continued Marcus. "She could do just about anything."
Grimmie's former collaborators expressed similar sentiments while remembering the young musician. "Getting to create the 'Just a Dream' video with Christina, which has now reached hundreds of millions of people, will forever be one of the pieces of art I'm proudest of," singer Sam Tsui told Insider on his viral YouTube cover of Nelly's "Just a Dream," recorded with the late star. "Working with Christina always felt so easy, and the time passed so quickly," Kurt Hugo Schneider, who was also on the song, said. "She was just a joy to be around."