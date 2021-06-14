How Christina Grimmie Is Being Remembered Five Years After Her Death

In a June 10 Insider memorial piece, people close to singer Christina Grimmie opened up about the 22-year-old, remembering her as a tour-de-force, unparalleled in her ambition and her rising talent.

Marcus Grimmie, the singer's brother — who was also present when she was murdered by a 27-year-old man at a meet-and-greet following a show in Orlando, Fla. — recalled how his sister made it a priority to reach out to others. "She just genuinely loved the people around her and gave everyone the time of day, no matter what," Marcus told Insider. Adding that she had "a gift [for singing] at a young age," he noted her innate abilities were upheld by an equal drive for success. "When she put work into something, she was a monster," continued Marcus. "She could do just about anything."

Grimmie's former collaborators expressed similar sentiments while remembering the young musician. "Getting to create the 'Just a Dream' video with Christina, which has now reached hundreds of millions of people, will forever be one of the pieces of art I'm proudest of," singer Sam Tsui told Insider on his viral YouTube cover of Nelly's "Just a Dream," recorded with the late star. "Working with Christina always felt so easy, and the time passed so quickly," Kurt Hugo Schneider, who was also on the song, said. "She was just a joy to be around."