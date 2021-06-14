Joe Biden Broke The Queen's Rules. Here's How

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden had their momentous first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on June 13 — and reportedly, the POTUS fumbled some royal protocols, per the Daily Mail. Biden would not be the first U.S. president to do so, however. With the Independent calling Donald Trump's two 2018 faux pas with Her Majesty "the most memorable of any meeting of a British monarch and US president for 70 years," the 45th president first failed to bow and courtesy upon greeting the queen in 2018. Furthermore, he stood up at one point and obstructed the monarch's path, forcing Elizabeth, then age 91, to circle around as he stood still.

Two of America's most well-liked ex-FLOTUSes, Michelle Obama and Jackie Kennedy, also committed so-called violations of royal protocol. Obama, per the Independent, gripped the queen in a tight hug in their 2009 meet-and-greet, which the monarch was quick to return. Obama later described in her book "Becoming" how she and Elizabeth had bonded that day over their painful choices of shoes. Jackie's meeting didn't go over so warmly, per most accounts. Reader's Digest confirmed that the depiction of awkward tension between her and Elizabeth on "The Crown" was true to real-life events, as a "paranoid" Jackie confided later to Gore Vidal that Elizabeth purposely didn't invite divorcees to Jackie's welcome dinner "as a plot to do her down."

Who knew such drama could arise from a standard head-of-state meet-and-greet? Well, read on for Biden's own alleged offenses in 2021.