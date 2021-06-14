Christiane Amanpour Shares Sad News About Her Health

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, who is considered one of the most accomplished journalists of the last few decades by many, saddened viewers worldwide during a June 14 episode of her show, "Amanpour." As CNN reported shortly after her show, the 63-year-old Iranian-British journalist, former war correspondent, and Peabody Award-winner has been undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer for the past four weeks — time in which she has been "off the air," per CNN, from the news network, and from her own show.

That said, in true journalist fashion, Amanpour was quick to be bravely open about not only her diagnosis but how the treatment is going and how fortunate she feels. From her home in London, the anchor shared that ovarian cancer affects "millions of women around the world," per CNN, and that she's "fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS," or the National Health Service in the U.K.

