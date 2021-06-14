What's Really Going On With Alex Rodriguez And Katie Holmes?

Katie Holmes and Alex Rodriguez are both newly single. Holmes split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. after eight months together, per Elle. Rodriguez, of course, split from Jennifer Lopez after four years together and an engagement, per Cosmopolitan. And while Holmes and Vitolo remain friends after the demise of their relationship, per Us Weekly, Rodriguez and Lopez do not.

So what's the deal with Holmes and Rodriguez?

The Daily Mail reported, "Alex Rodriguez keeps it casual in a white t-shirt as he leaves Katie Holmes' apartment building," and Twitter exploded with rumors the retired athlete and "Dawson's Creek" alumna were dating.

It's odd that a British tabloid started the chatter about a possible Holmes and Rodriguez hookup but none of the major U.S sites caught wind of it first. What's really going on with Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes? Why was he at her apartment building? Keep reading for the scoop.