What We Know About Liam Payne's New Music

According to Music News, Liam Payne will be releasing his first single since 2020's "Naughty List" with TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Producer and musician S-X exclusively told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column that he and Payne are good friends and have music coming out soon.

"I don't want to say too much as you know how those One Direction fans get — when I mention him I can't even open my Twitter. But we've got a song coming and it's a smash," he said, adding, "It's sooner than you think and that's all I can say."

S-X described the "Get Low" hitmaker as "one of the most genuine people" in the world and mentioned that their friendship goes way back. "We're both from Wolverhampton and I was in college with him at the same time, and going from that to global stardom at 17 is not normal for any person." He added, "To have toured the world, done stadium tours and everything, he is one of the most famous people in the world. So he will go through scrutiny from the media and whatever, but I can tell you he is one of the nicest people, one of the most genuine people I've ever met."

Payne is no stranger to a huge collab, as he has previously worked with Migos member Quavo, fellow British singer Rita Ora, and Latin musician J Balvin, to name a few.