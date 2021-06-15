What We Know About Liam Payne's New Music
Liam Payne first burst into the spotlight as one-fifth of the British boy band One Direction in 2010. The "What Makes You Beautiful" hitmakers enjoyed a successful run of five studio albums, all of which peaked within the top 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Since 2016, however, they have been on hiatus.
After rising to fame as a member of One Direction, Payne embarked on a solo career. In 2017, his debut single, "Strip That Down," got him off to a good start. The song peaked at No. 10 on the US Hot 100 chart and reached No. 3 in the UK. The following year, the song earned Payne two BRIT Award nominations for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year, per Daily Star. The "Stack It Up" hitmaker released his debut studio album, "LP1," in December 2019 after dropping a string of hit singles. On The Official UK Albums Chart, the record debuted within the top 20 and spent six weeks within the top 100.
Nearly two years later, it seems Payne could be gearing up for another album. Keep reading to find out more.
Liam Payne is teaming up with a school friend for his new music
According to Music News, Liam Payne will be releasing his first single since 2020's "Naughty List" with TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Producer and musician S-X exclusively told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column that he and Payne are good friends and have music coming out soon.
"I don't want to say too much as you know how those One Direction fans get — when I mention him I can't even open my Twitter. But we've got a song coming and it's a smash," he said, adding, "It's sooner than you think and that's all I can say."
S-X described the "Get Low" hitmaker as "one of the most genuine people" in the world and mentioned that their friendship goes way back. "We're both from Wolverhampton and I was in college with him at the same time, and going from that to global stardom at 17 is not normal for any person." He added, "To have toured the world, done stadium tours and everything, he is one of the most famous people in the world. So he will go through scrutiny from the media and whatever, but I can tell you he is one of the nicest people, one of the most genuine people I've ever met."
Payne is no stranger to a huge collab, as he has previously worked with Migos member Quavo, fellow British singer Rita Ora, and Latin musician J Balvin, to name a few.