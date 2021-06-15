Inside Adele's Emotional Latest Appearance

Despite being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Adele isn't exactly one for a whole lot of attention. The star mainly stays under the radar and famously shies away from the spotlight when she's not on stage, only making rare strategic appearances and very occasionally giving interviews.

The star also only updates fans on her life via social media with sporadic posts on Instagram that almost become like an event when she offers an insight into her life. Adele was last active on the social media site on May 5 when she shared three stunning photos of herself to celebrate turning 33.

Before that, she hadn't shared a grid upload since January 24 when she celebrated the 10th anniversary of her record-breaking album, "21." The post came around three months after she was last in the spotlight when she made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2020.

But while she may not be overexposed, one thing there's no doubt about is that Adele does very well in using her global platform for good — whether that be in private or public. And that's exactly what she did during her latest rare sighting as she appeared in a video message to speak out about a cause very close to her heart.