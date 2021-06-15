Leona Lewis Accuses Michael Costello Of Being A Hypocrite

Chrissy Teigen has been weathering a social media scandal since May, after old tweets resurfaced that took aim at celebrities like Farrah Abraham, Courtney Stodden, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Lindsay Lohan. Teigen's Cravings cookware line was subsequently dropped by major retailers — and though she posted a lengthy apology via Medium on June 14, the hits keep on coming. Per TMZ, the latest person to come forward and accuse Teigen of cyberbullying is designer and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello.

Hours after Teigen's apology went up on Medium, Costello took to Instagram to share his own traumatic experience at her hands. Revealing that he "wanted to kill myself," Costello explained how the Sports Illustrated model had tried to get him blacklisted from the fashion industry in 2014 after accusing him of being a racist. "She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the Internet and since been taken down," Costello wrote in his post. "When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander ... she told me my career was over and all doors will be shut from there on."

While many expressed sympathy for Costello in the wake of what he endured, other celebs had their own opinion. Things got even messier when "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis waded into the fray to accuse Costello of being a hypocrite. So, what did Lewis have to say?