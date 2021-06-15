Leona Lewis Accuses Michael Costello Of Being A Hypocrite
Chrissy Teigen has been weathering a social media scandal since May, after old tweets resurfaced that took aim at celebrities like Farrah Abraham, Courtney Stodden, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Lindsay Lohan. Teigen's Cravings cookware line was subsequently dropped by major retailers — and though she posted a lengthy apology via Medium on June 14, the hits keep on coming. Per TMZ, the latest person to come forward and accuse Teigen of cyberbullying is designer and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello.
Hours after Teigen's apology went up on Medium, Costello took to Instagram to share his own traumatic experience at her hands. Revealing that he "wanted to kill myself," Costello explained how the Sports Illustrated model had tried to get him blacklisted from the fashion industry in 2014 after accusing him of being a racist. "She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the Internet and since been taken down," Costello wrote in his post. "When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander ... she told me my career was over and all doors will be shut from there on."
While many expressed sympathy for Costello in the wake of what he endured, other celebs had their own opinion. Things got even messier when "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis waded into the fray to accuse Costello of being a hypocrite. So, what did Lewis have to say?
The timing of Michael Costello's allegations doesn't 'sit right' with Leona Lewis
The same day that Michael Costello accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying, Leona Lewis pointed the finger back at Costello. On June 15, the pop star revealed via Instagram Stories, per Page Six, that Costello was once assigned to dress her to walk in a charity fashion event, but that when she arrived for the fitting, he refused to alter the dress to fit her. "Because I didn't look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress," she wrote. Instead, she was forced to sit in the audience during the event while other celebs strutted down the runway. Understandably, Lewis was left "with deep insecurities" and has had to work hard to "love her body" ever since.
The hitmaker concluded that while it wasn't her intention to "discount" Costello's experience, she felt that it wasn't right he bashed Chrissy Teigen in the wake of her apology. "The pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn't sit right with me," she said. "Bullying comes in many different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect." TMZ reports that Costello has already expressed confusion over Lewis' claims, as "her team has continuously reached out for him to dress [her], even as recently as May 17, 2021." This seems to be a case of he said-she said, so the scandal is likely far from over.