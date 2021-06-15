Christiane Amanpour Pens Heartfelt Note After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

For decades, Christiane Amanpour has been entering our homes and delivering the news from all across the world for CNN and other major networks. On Monday, June 14, CNN's chief international anchor interrupted her broadcast to reveal the news of her ovarian cancer diagnosis. Amanpour's announcement came four weeks since she took a hiatus from the air to receive treatment.

"[It's] been a bit of a rollercoaster for me, because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer," Amanpour said while tuning in from CNN's London headquarters, adding some good news. "I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident."

The Peabody Award-winning journalist credited her hopeful prognosis on her "early diagnosis," begging others to stay up to date on doctors' appointments. "I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency ... to urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished," Amanpour shared.

As the beloved reporter she is, Amanpour finished off her announcement by picking back up with the global news for today. However, she took to social media following her broadcast to share a message. Keep scrolling to read Amanpour's heartfelt note.