Christiane Amanpour Pens Heartfelt Note After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis
For decades, Christiane Amanpour has been entering our homes and delivering the news from all across the world for CNN and other major networks. On Monday, June 14, CNN's chief international anchor interrupted her broadcast to reveal the news of her ovarian cancer diagnosis. Amanpour's announcement came four weeks since she took a hiatus from the air to receive treatment.
"[It's] been a bit of a rollercoaster for me, because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer," Amanpour said while tuning in from CNN's London headquarters, adding some good news. "I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident."
The Peabody Award-winning journalist credited her hopeful prognosis on her "early diagnosis," begging others to stay up to date on doctors' appointments. "I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency ... to urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished," Amanpour shared.
As the beloved reporter she is, Amanpour finished off her announcement by picking back up with the global news for today. However, she took to social media following her broadcast to share a message. Keep scrolling to read Amanpour's heartfelt note.
Christiane Amanpour says the support of others is helping 'carry' her through her cancer diagnosis
Christiane Amanpour is feeling grateful for the outpouring of love following her ovarian cancer diagnosis. The host shared a heartwarming message to her fans and viewers after candidly opening up about her health battle during her CNN broadcast on June 14. Amanpour took to Twitter the next day to express her appreciation for those who sent kind wishes.
"Thank you all for your incredible support, I am riding your wave and it will carry me through," the "Amanpour & Company" alum wrote while retweeting a video that included her personal news on Tuesday, June 15. Adding hashtags at the end of her tweet, Amanpour proclaimed, "raise awareness" and "encourage other women."
Countless of Amanpour's Twitter followers flooded her account with sweet replies, sharing their positive words for the British-Iranian journalist. Your bravery is an inspiration," wrote one user, while another echoed, "Wishing you the best recovery possible! Thank you for such courage, honesty, and willingness to share your news."
Bianna Golodryga, a CNN senior global affairs analyst who filled in while she was receiving treatment over the last four weeks, also shared a touching note for Amanpour. "You're not only one of the best journalists in the business, you're also one of the toughest," she tweeted. "Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery in the weeks ahead. No doubt you'll end up on top. It's been a privilege helping you and your extraordinary team."