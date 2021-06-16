This Is Exactly How Ree Drummond Lost Over 40 Pounds

Ree Drummond is opening up about her weight loss. The blogger and author — who fans may also know by her nickname of The Pioneer Woman and for her various appearances on shows including "Good Morning America," "The View," and her own Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman" — shared a detailed account of her lifestyle changes on June 15 after announcing in May that she'd lost almost 40 pounds.

Drummond got very candid about how she overhauled her lifestyle on her blog, The Pioneer Woman. She explained alongside a photo of herself with a huge smile on her face that she really started her journey back in January after noticing that she was feeling "tired, puffy, and desperate" but "knew [she] shouldn't be feeling that way."

The 52-year-old internet personality and mom of four revealed she was motivated by simply wanting "to feel better and have more energy," so knew it was time to make some changes. While reaching a target weight or dropping a certain amount of pounds wasn't her driving force, Drummond added that the main perk of her fitness journey was "how much better [she feels] every day" and how "grateful" she is to have made it through the toughest part.

So what exactly did Drummond do? Scroll on for all the details.