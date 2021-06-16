Why Was The Jackass 4 Director Granted A Restraining Order Against Bam Margera?
"Jackass" star Bam Margera is usually making fans laugh with his hair-raising stunts, but in 2021, he made headlines for a more disturbing reason. In February, Bam was fired from "Jackass 4" after breaking his contract with the film's producers, which required him to "be drug tested, take a breathalyzer test and medication, see a psychiatrist, and remain sober" (per Complex). Bam deemed the requirements "the definition of f**king torture" in an Instagram video, where he also called out his "Jackass" co-stars for "betraying, abandoning and rejecting" him. Safe to say that when producers decided to cut Bam from the upcoming film, he did not take it well.
His inflammatory comments prompted castmate Steve-O to jump into the comments to defend "Jackass" creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple," Steve-O wrote on the post. He continued, "We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick." Judging by the additional comments, fans seemed to side with Steve-O in wanting Bam to get the help he needs.
But Bam didn't see it that way, and even resorted to threatening the film's director Tremaine in a misguided attempt to air his feelings. What happened?
Bam Margera allegedly threatened and harassed Jackass director Jeff Tremaine
In May 2021, Jeff Tremaine won temporary protection against Bam Margera after the "Jackass" star sent him a slew of threatening text messages, according to People. Fearing for his safety, Tremaine took the next step and filed a restraining order that requires Bam to stay at least 100 yards away from him for a period of three years.
"I am in great fear for my and my family's personal safety," Tremaine explained in a petition that shared details of how Bam had allegedly been threatening and harassing him ever since he was dropped by the MTV franchise. In addition to promising harm to Tremaine's wife and children, the alleged threats told Tremaine he "wasn't safe anywhere." Per People, a judge "granted the permanent restraining order" — which also applies to Tremaine's whole family — on June 15.
While, of course, Bam's actions are inexcusable, it's possible he was so distraught over being cut from the "Jackass" empire due to its immense success. Bam was instrumental in first launching "Jackass" as an MTV series back in 2000, and viewed castmates like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O as "family." According to Deadline, "Paramount took the brand created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine to the big screen in 2002. Through three movies to date, the franchise has racked up more than $335M worldwide."
The newest installment drops on July 2, but (as we know now) Bam won't be featured.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).