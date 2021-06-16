Why Was The Jackass 4 Director Granted A Restraining Order Against Bam Margera?

"Jackass" star Bam Margera is usually making fans laugh with his hair-raising stunts, but in 2021, he made headlines for a more disturbing reason. In February, Bam was fired from "Jackass 4" after breaking his contract with the film's producers, which required him to "be drug tested, take a breathalyzer test and medication, see a psychiatrist, and remain sober" (per Complex). Bam deemed the requirements "the definition of f**king torture" in an Instagram video, where he also called out his "Jackass" co-stars for "betraying, abandoning and rejecting" him. Safe to say that when producers decided to cut Bam from the upcoming film, he did not take it well.

His inflammatory comments prompted castmate Steve-O to jump into the comments to defend "Jackass" creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple," Steve-O wrote on the post. He continued, "We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick." Judging by the additional comments, fans seemed to side with Steve-O in wanting Bam to get the help he needs.

But Bam didn't see it that way, and even resorted to threatening the film's director Tremaine in a misguided attempt to air his feelings. What happened?