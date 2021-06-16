Michael Costello Responds To Leona Lewis' Bullying Claims

The following article includes mentions of suicidal thoughts.

On June 14, fashion designer Michael Costello shared on social media that Chrissy Teigen's alleged bullying in 2014 caused him to experience suicidal thoughts, per Music News. With that being said, British singer and "The X Factor" winner Leona Lewis came forward on Instagram and accused him of bullying her at a charity fashion show that took place in 2014.

The "Bleeding Love" chart-topper explained that Costello dropped her from a charity fashion show after the sample size dress did not fit her. She was flown over to the U.S. to be a part of the event and was left feeling "embarrassed" and "deeply hurt."

"Because I didn't look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress," she claimed. "I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn't walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all," Lewis wrote on her Instagram Story, per BBC. "I was left with deep insecurities after this and I've had to work hard over the years to love my body. I know that his designs are catered to women of all sizes now, and I'm glad he saw the light over the years."

Since Lewis' words, Costello has responded. Keep reading to find out what he has said.