Brittany Cartwright Puts Instagram User Bullying Newborn Son On Blast

No one messes with Brittany Cartwright's son. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star took to her Instagram Story (seen below) on June 16 to call out an Instagram user who is allegedly a repeat bullier on her son, Cruz Michael Cauchi's, Instagram account.

Brittany shared a screenshot of the critic replying to a photo of baby Cruz on Instagram with a nearly-barfing emoji. The message the new mom responded with reads, "Omg what a terrible person you are I will pray for you that you find happiness someday and that you don't have family members who have to deal with social media bullies like you are." She added, "SMH grow up honey." The account who sent the rude emoji is private.

Brittany welcomed Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in April. "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," she said in her birth announcement. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! " she continued. She has been married to former "Vanderpump Rules" co star Jax Taylor since 2019.

Brittany had an additional message for the woman who decided to bully her son and shared it on Instagram as well. Keep reading to see what she had to say.