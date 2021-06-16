Brittany Cartwright Puts Instagram User Bullying Newborn Son On Blast
No one messes with Brittany Cartwright's son. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star took to her Instagram Story (seen below) on June 16 to call out an Instagram user who is allegedly a repeat bullier on her son, Cruz Michael Cauchi's, Instagram account.
Brittany shared a screenshot of the critic replying to a photo of baby Cruz on Instagram with a nearly-barfing emoji. The message the new mom responded with reads, "Omg what a terrible person you are I will pray for you that you find happiness someday and that you don't have family members who have to deal with social media bullies like you are." She added, "SMH grow up honey." The account who sent the rude emoji is private.
Brittany welcomed Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in April. "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," she said in her birth announcement. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! " she continued. She has been married to former "Vanderpump Rules" co star Jax Taylor since 2019.
Brittany had an additional message for the woman who decided to bully her son and shared it on Instagram as well. Keep reading to see what she had to say.
Brittany Cartwright is praying for her son's bully
In addition to showing her reply to her son's bully, Brittany Cartwright continued outing the user on Instagram with a message to seek help. "I just have to put this woman @boxermom924 on blast real quick because she has been sending horrible messages about my baby on his page. People need to stop the bullying and the disgusting comments," she begged. "Especially when it comes to a child I will call you out!!!" she continued. "Unacceptable and disgusting I pray she gets the help she needs."
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Brittany has experienced bullying involving her son. Just a few weeks before baby Cruz was born, Jax Taylor took to social media to plead with people to stop bullying Brittany about her pregnancy weight gain, per The Sun. "I'll never understand the thought process of going to a persons social media who you don't know and verbally assaulting them," he wrote on Twitter and then shared to Instagram. "Like how much time do you have in your pathetic life. You look like a sad insecure soul. Jesus build people up right now don't we have enough s**t to read," he suggested.
It looks like Brittany isn't letting the internet trolls get her down, because right after she called out her son's bully, she answered some questions on her Stories — which included gushing over how great a father Jax is and revealing that she wants two more kids!