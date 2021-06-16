The Truth About Kelsey Grammer's Relationship With Piers Morgan

Is there a celebrity or public figure left who hasn't beefed with British controversy-monger Piers Morgan? Meanwhile, "Frasier" actor Kelsey Grammer's biggest recent feud was with his ex-wife and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer. But it turns out Grammer and Morgan actually do have a bit of a history.

The host and the actor had what seemed to be a relatively friendly relationship in the early 2010s, and Grammer made a few appearances on Morgan's CNN show, "Piers Morgan Tonight," at the time. In fact, it was some behind-the-scenes drama surrounding one of these scheduled appearances that caused a dust-up between the two. Grammer was set to appear on "Piers Morgan Tonight" to promote the second season of his show "Boss" in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter — soon after the actor's divorce from Camille and marriage to Kayte Walsh.

And Morgan, as he is wont to do, live-tweeted the whole dust-up. Here's what happened and where they stand now, as far as we can tell.