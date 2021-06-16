Arie And Lauren Ludendyk Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name

Arie and Lauren Ludendyk have been entertaining us with their adorable family for years now. The duo, who met in a shocking season of "The Bachelor," announced that they were expecting their first child in 2018. After the birth of their daughter, Alessi, Aerie and Lauren announced in 2020 that they were expecting again! It was a big surprise because the duo was expecting... a duo. Yep, twins.

As if this wasn't big enough news, Arie and Lauren announced in April 2021 that they had purchased a home on Maui in Hawaii and would be leaving Arizona. They shared the news on their YouTube channel in a touching video, featuring a heavily pregnant Lauren.

It hasn't been all bliss for the pair, though. The couple announced that they had previously suffered a miscarriage in May 2020. With such a sad moment in their past, it's that much more joyful to find out that they just had a baby girl and boy, and we know the name of the baby boy.